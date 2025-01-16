Oilers superstar Connor McDavid moves into 2nd in all-time points in team history in win over Wild

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid continues to climb up the ranks in Oilers history.

McDavid had two goals and an assist in the Oilers 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, passing Jarri Kurri for second all-time in points in Edmonton history with 1,044 points.

The Oilers all-time points leader is Wayne Gretzky, who put up a mind-boggling 1,669 points in nine seasons with the team.

McDavid has spent his entire 10-year career with the Oilers and will likely need to spend the next five or six years with the team and continue to produce the way he has to pass Gretzky.

After two first period power-play goals by the Wild, McDavid collected the puck in center ice after a turnover and started a passing play that led to Zach Hyman scoring and cut the Wild lead to 2-1. Almost immediately after Hyman scored, the Oilers went on the power play, and McDavid scored on a slick pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, tying the game at 2-2 to end the first period.

Wild forward Ryan Hartman put Minnesota back on top 3-2 at the beginning of the second period after a quick goal off a face-off. The Oilers responded once again, as Nugent-Hopkins tipped in defenseman Ty Emberson’s shot to tie the game 3-3.

The Oilers took the lead in the third period when Vasily Podkolzin’s pass deflected off a Wild defenseman's skate and into the net just 1:28 into the period to put Edmonton up 4-3.

Then McDavid, as he normally does, made some magic happen.

On a 2-on-1 entry into the offensive zone, McDavid nimbly handled the kick around the sliding defenseman and then fired a sharp-angle shot from tight and roofed it. McDavid’s second goal not only sealed the game, putting the Oilers up 5-3, but was the point that moved him into second all-time in Oilers franchise history.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked after the game about McDavid’s accomplishment.

"Quite a remarkable feat. For him to go up the scoring list as quickly as he has, and within an organization that has had so many significant players. I’ve seen so many remarkable things from him. He’s a tremendous player and great teammate. I said I wouldn’t be surprised anymore just because he surprises you so often over these years, but it’s a nice feat for him and the guys are very proud of him," Knoblauch said.

The Oilers have now won seven of their last eight games with their comeback win over the Wild, and McDavid’s sensational play is a big reason why.

The star center has 19 goals and 43 assists in 41 games played this season, and has continued to be a driving force behind the Oilers' success.

The Oilers are 28-13-3, are second in the Pacific division and in a playoff spot.

Their next game is a heavyweight tilt against the Colorado Avalanche on the road on Thursday, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

