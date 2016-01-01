Ohio State's Joey Bosa ejected from Fiesta Bowl on targeting penalty

Ohio State got off to a fast start against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, building a 14-0 lead.

It looked like things were about to get a lot worse for the Irish later in the first quarter when Tyvis Powell intercepted Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer -- but things changed quickly.

The interception was wiped out when star Buckeye defensive lineman Joey Bosa was flagged for roughing Kizer, and the impact was made infinitely greater when Bosa was judged to have been guilty of targeting.

With Bosa among the players coach Urban Meyer identified as already intending to go to the NFL early, the play was in all likelihood the last of Bosa's college career.

Before the first half was over, Bosa had already gone to Twitter to offer a message for Ohio State fans, and his little brother, Nick, seemingly followed up with a promise of his own.

Nick Bosa, like his brother, is a five-star defensive line recruit in Florida. He will suit up for the Buckeyes next fall.