Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett leaves Michigan game in 4th quarter with a leg injury

By | Associated Press
    Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett throws a pass against Michigan during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (The Associated Press)

    Ohio State J.T. Barrett, right, outruns Michigan defenders Ben Gedeon, left, and Brennen Beyer to score a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (The Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Freshman J.T. Barrett, a Heisman Trophy contender, left No. 7 Ohio State's rivalry showdown with Michigan early in the fourth quarter after his leg twisted underneath him when he was tackled.

The Buckeyes were leading 28-21 when Barrett carried on second and 1 at the Ohio State 33 with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter. He was on the field for 3 minutes before his right leg was put into a temporary air cast and he was lifted onto a cart.

Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner came to his side and spoke to him before he was taken off the field.

Cardale Jones replaced Barrett.