Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett leaves Michigan game in 4th quarter with a leg injury

Freshman J.T. Barrett, a Heisman Trophy contender, left No. 7 Ohio State's rivalry showdown with Michigan early in the fourth quarter after his leg twisted underneath him when he was tackled.

The Buckeyes were leading 28-21 when Barrett carried on second and 1 at the Ohio State 33 with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter. He was on the field for 3 minutes before his right leg was put into a temporary air cast and he was lifted onto a cart.

Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner came to his side and spoke to him before he was taken off the field.

Cardale Jones replaced Barrett.