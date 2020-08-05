Ohio State's Justin Fields wants to 'beat the brakes off' Michigan

Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields talked about his goals for the upcoming 2020 college football season during a meeting with the media via teleconference.

When Fields was asked about playing Michigan early in the season this year instead of playing against them in their traditional regular-season finale, he responded in a confident manner.

“I don’t care when we play them,” Fields said. “I just want to play them and beat the brakes off them.”

Fields’ bold statement ensures that he will play this season instead of opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic. A handful of college players, including Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, have made the decision to forego this season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Fields said playing this season is his priority.

“I really feel like people have different situations in whether they should opt out or not,” Fields said. “Some people's families might not be as financially stable as others. Plus, me growing up as a kid, I've always been a competitor and I've always loved to play football. Me just growing up with my family, I never really needed anything. My family has provided me with everything I've needed.

Fields continued: “So, getting to money as fast as I can isn't really a priority for me. Just playing with my teammates and grinding every day with [strength] coach Mick [Marotti] during workouts and working on plays and stuff like that, that's what I'm cherishing the most right now. So, I'm just working with them and really looking forward to the season. I'm just trying to stay as optimistic as possible right now. But as far as opting out, I mean, I can see where those guys are coming from, but I never thought about opting out.”

Last season, as a sophomore, Fields threw for 3,273 passing yards with 41 touchdowns. He had 484 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground, and was named the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year. Fields was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

“We want to win a Big Ten championship. Then we want to go on and win the first game of the playoff and then win the national championship,” Fields said. “I think that is what the team is focused on the most right now, just getting better each and every day and treating every day like it's our last day. So, I think everybody is working as hard as possible to try and achieve our goals as a team.”