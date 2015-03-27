Ohio pro Jake Scott wins PGA Assistant Championship by 7 strokes

Jake Scott won the PGA Assistant Championship on Sunday, closing with a 2-under 70 for a seven-stroke victory.

The 25-year-old Scott, a PGA apprentice at Elyria Country Club in Ohio, had a 17-under 271 total at PGA Golf Club's Wanamaker Course. He earned $9,000 and a spot next summer in the PGA Professional National Championship at Sunriver in Oregon.

"I knew that I couldn't let up, not matter what kind of lead I had. The players here are just too good," Scott said. "In the middle of the front nine I made three birdies in a row and got rolling with the putter, which carried me through the rest of the round."

First-round leader Ryan Vermeer finished second, shooting a 73. The 34-year-old Vermeer is a PGA apprentice at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Neb.

The seven-stroke victory was one off the tournament record set by three-time champion Kyle Flinton in 2005.

"You never really feel comfortable about winning a championship like this until the final putt drops," Scott said. "I had a few wild shots in the middle of the round, but was able to right the ship and stick to my game plan of being aggressive and it paid off."