Ohio high school football game canceled because of COVID … despite zero positive tests

An Ohio high school has canceled its season opener this week after numerous players were exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

"It is very disappointing we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday," a statement from Lebanon Schools reads, per Cleveland.com. "Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform."

None of the students have tested positive for COVID-19, but several students — including an entire position group from the team — have to quarantine due to exposure to the virus, the statement reads.

"They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out first-hand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation," the statement reads. "As always, the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our number one priority."

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health, as reported by Cleveland.com.

More than 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 168 million fully vaccinated, The Associated Press reports. However, data from the CDC also shows that transmission rates of the virus are high in nearly every county in Ohio.