Ohio high school baseball player chases runner down from outfield, tags him out at home in bizarre sequence

A high school baseball game is the home to what may be a first in the history of baseball: an 8U at home plate on the scorecard.

In Ohio district play, Marion Local center fielder Griffin Burns tagged a runner out at home after chasing him down around the bases in something you have to see to believe.

The bizarre sequence happened when Caden Grisez, a batter from Fort Recovery, blooped a popup into a Bermuda triangle in shallow center field.

No one was able to get it, and thanks to some hustle and no one initially covering second base, Grisez was in with a stand-up double.

Marian Local's third baseman, though, came to cover second, albeit too late. However, now, third base was open. Grisez took off for third and was safe.

This is where the fun begins: In order to try to prevent Grisez from reaching third safely, the catcher tried to cover the bag.

This, of course, left home plate open. So, Grisez went for the inside-the-park homer.

This all happened while the center fielder in Burns held onto the ball and chased him down. Burns finally caught up to Grisez at home, tagging him out on a bang-bang play.

Burns' hustle must be commended, as it came while his squad was losing 11-3 in the sixth inning (high school ball is seven innings). But Grisez wanted some credit.

"How about that runners IQ," he jokingly posted on X.

Grisez still managed to go 3-for-4 on the day, while also striking out seven in 5.1 innings of work.

Fort Recovery held onto the victory, winning their district and advancing to the Division 4 regional semifinals.

