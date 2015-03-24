Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 15, 2015

Odorizzi dominates, strikes out 9 in 6 innings as Rays beat Cubs 4-0

By | Associated Press
CHICAGO – Jake Odorizzi struck out nine in six scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on a five-hitter to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Evan Longoria drove in a run and scored two. Yunel Escobar added two hits and three RBIs. Ben Zobrist had two hits and scored twice for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 15-6 since July 12. They will try to complete the three-game sweep on Sunday.

Odorizzi (8-9) gave up three hits and didn't walk a batter. The right-hander came within two strikeouts of his career high after getting hit hard in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Chicago starter Edwin Jackson (6-12) allowed four runs — three earned — and five hits in six innings. He is 1-5 in his past nine starts.