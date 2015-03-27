Oden leaves Lamar program

Standout Lamar University offensive tackle Anthony Oden has left the football program following a recent suspension from the team.

The 6-foot-8, 305-pound Oden, who would have been a junior this season, is the brother of former NBA No. 1 draft choice Greg Oden. The Indianapolis resident earned All-Southland Conference second-team honors last season.

Oden, 22, was considered an NFL prospect for 2014. He originally played at the University of Arkansas, but was dismissed from the program last summer following a second arrest on a charge of driving under the influence