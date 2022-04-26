Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Odell Beckham Jr. still hurting over not finishing Super Bowl

In his first Super Bowl appearance, Beckham recorded two receptions on three targets for 52 yards

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it to the NFL’s biggest stage but left early due to injury — which ruined the moment for him.

After suffering a torn ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Beckham enters the new season with a window of recovery ahead.

OBJ noted on Tuesday, via Twitter, that the early exit still haunts him most throughout his rehab.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams lies on the ground after an injury in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

He tweeted, "Man!!! Y’all forgive me! Some days my energy just hasn’t been there! Tryna let this Super Bowl … go man, my heart still aches. Thankful but that was a dream, only to turn into a nightmare. I’m comin back around!"

What the wideout can celebrate was an exceptional outing on the championship stage and tremendous progress in his ACL recovery.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch over Mike Hilton #21 of the Cincinnati Bengals for a touchdown in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. 

In his first Super Bowl appearance, Beckham recorded two receptions on three targets for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

OBJ showed off some speed with an update video in March — just four months after his ACL repair surgery.

Beckham hit exceptional speed in the footage and appears to be on track for full recovery sooner than later.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc signed off on the progress.

Though OBJ remains unsigned, Stafford said that he stays in touch to express hopes of a new deal.

Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

"I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him," Stafford said.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela