Odell Beckham Jr. reveals newborn, ACL surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

February has been an exciting month for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: he won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child, and underwent knee surgery.

After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, OBJ announced Tuesday he underwent successful surgery, which is notable as he heads toward free agency next month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success," Beckham Jr. wrote in the post. "Like I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that (stuff) from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV."

After struggles in Cleveland led to his forced release from the Browns, Beckham Jr. became a key piece in the Los Angeles Rams‘ road to winning the Super Bowl.

NFL.com reports that leading up to the Big Game, there were questions about the timing of the birth of his child with girlfriend Lauren Wood, but the arrival of their child came after OBJ was able to bring home the championship.

"Man man man. Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets. This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me," OBJ wrote in the Instagram caption. "I reallly mean that!! I was ON. Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram. Safe to say those were my plans and not Gods. I kno there’s purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it’s really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION."

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth," Beckham Jr. wrote in the caption. "The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

OBJ expressed his love and shared kind words about Wood in the post, as well.

"Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much," he said. And so the journey continues …"

While Beckham Jr.’s next phase of his football journey is free agency, he has a lot to celebrate in the meantime.