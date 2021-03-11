Odell Beckham Jr posts intense workout video 4 months after ACL surgery

When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. is easily one of the most talented players in the NFL -- and a recent workout video that surfaced on social media all but solidifies that statement.

Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 7 matchup, but four months after having successful surgery, the former Pro Bowl wideout is already getting back into game shape. He posted a video to his Instagram -- shared by The New York Post -- running at a high speed on a treadmill with a harness wrapped around his body.

Last week, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Beckham Jr.’s progress, and he responded by saying that he is "on the right track" to getting back on the field.

"I think he’s a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system," Berry told reporters. "So, we’re looking forward to getting him back."

In seven games in 2020, Beckham Jr. finished with 23 catches for 319 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, which was arguably his best game of the year. Beckham Jr. had five catches for 81 yards with two touchdowns and two carries for 73 yards with one score in Cleveland’s 49-38 victory over the Cowboys.

In 2019, Beckham Jr. played a full 16 games with the Browns. He had 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, which was a significant dip in production compared to his first three seasons with the New York Giants.

Beckham Jr., who will be 28 years old at the start of the 2021 season, will look to regain Pro Bowl form whether it’s with the Browns or another franchise.