Odell Beckham Jr says Giants traded him to Browns to 'f--k me over'

In 2018, the New York Giants extended Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year deal, and then-general manager Dave Gettleman proudly proclaimed that they "didn't sign Odell to trade him."

Well, a month after that season ended, he was sent to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster.

But Beckham's tenure in Cleveland wound up turning sour as well.

The wide receiver and his father were upset with his usage, and he was eventually released in 2021 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams and winning the Super Bowl with them that same season.

Beckham, now a member of the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, has kept friendships with many of his Big Blue teammates and has continued to still show his love for the Giants organization.

But considering Cleveland had long been a laughingstock, even at the time of the trade, Beckham still has a bad taste in his mouth.

"There’s semi a bit of me that feels like the Giants sent me off, I’ve said it before, sent me off to Cleveland to die," Beckham said on the "Punch Line Podcast."

"I could’ve went to the [San Francisco] 49ers; I could’ve went to the [New England] Patriots; I could’ve went to teams that had a chance to be great, and that’s not what their desire was."

Beckham was traded for offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler (ironically, now a Ravens teammate) and two picks, one of which led to All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

But Beckham says the Giants cared more about screwing the receiver than what the return package was.

"You can’t tell me that, ‘This was the best trade package we could’ve got for you.’ Your desire was to kind of f--k me over a little bit, is how I feel," he said. "You feel like I made a fool of you or the organization, and that was never truly my intention. I’m just that competitive. I wanted to win. I always wanted to win."

"It felt like a move that had a bit of spite."

The Giants made the playoffs once while Beckham was there, losing to the Green Bay Packers after the infamous boat trip in early 2017.

Beckham has a chance to win his second ring with a Ravens, a team that he recently called the best he's ever been on.

