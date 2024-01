Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

During an off day on New Year's Eve in 2016, but less than a week before a crucial playoff game, members of the New York Giants took a trip to Miami to get their minds right.

Hindsight is 20/20, but it didn't work out, and they got blown out by the Green Bay Packers, 38-13, at Lambeau Field.

One of the stars on that boat, Victor Cruz, has said the infamous boat photo will "haunt me for life," but he does not regret the decision to go.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there is one aspect that arguably the biggest football star on that boat does wish he could take back.

Odell Beckham Jr., one who certainly had a flair for the dramatic during his time in New York, was on that boat and tried to play down the situation all week. He then followed it up with three crucial drops in that playoff game, which was rather ironic for him.

"I had the best week in practice. I didn’t let it bother me, tried to dance it off," Beckham said on the "Punch Line" podcast hosted by current Baltimore Ravens teammate Marlon Humphrey.

But he admitted that something was off.

JJ MCCARTHY CAN BE 'A TOM BRADY' IN NFL, SAYS MICHIGAN STAR BLAKE CORUM

"The attention had been shifted from the New York Giants vs. the Green Bay Packers to this boat story," he continued. "My biggest regret about all of that is that incident allowed that to happen. Not that I went and had a good time on New Year’s, it’s that I put myself in a situation where this story could be used to create a distraction from what’s really going on."

"My biggest regret is that I allowed that to happen. The confidence had been shot. … The energy had been shifted … it was an energy that I couldn’t overcome. I couldn’t pray it away, I couldn’t wish it away. If we would’ve won, yeah, it would’ve been iconic, but to me, it was an energy I couldn’t overcome myself. I couldn’t pray it away, I couldn’t wish it away. It was heavy."

An internet meme went around stating that Beckham would be taking his Ravens teammates on a boat ahead of their potential Super Bowl run; they currently own the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and had a bye for the wild-card round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bulls--t," Beckham said of the joke. "It makes me mad. Those plans were never had. It’s like the joke lives on. That joke is weak and played out."

Well, it can't be argued that Beckham's focus is now on a potential run; he stated toward the end of the regular season that this team is the best he's been on, including the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.