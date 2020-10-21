Odell Beckham Jr. banned from LSU facilities after handing out cash at national championship game: report

Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been banned from LSU’s facilities for two years after the university said he handed out cash to several players following their win over Clemson in the national championship game back in January, reports say.

Sources told Sports Illustrated that the ban on Beckham comes after a years-long investigation into improper payments within the football program found that the three-time Pro Bowler handed out $2,000 in $100 bills to four players when he stepped on the field at the New Orleans Superdome on January 13.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. ON CONTRACTING COVID-19: ‘I DON’T THINK IT’S GOING TO ENTER THIS BODY’

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program," LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said in the statement to the outlet.

"We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

In addition to Beckham being banned from his alma mater, LSU revoked eight of its own football scholarships over the next two years (four this year and four the next) after the investigation with the NCAA uncovered booster payments connected to the football program.

PLAY SUPER 6 FOR EAGLES, GIANTS THURSDAY NIGHT CLASH

According to ESPN, one case involved the former ceo of a hospital foundation who was accused of "providing funds to the families of current and former student-athletes, arranging for members of the institution's football staff to use a private plane and offering internships to football student-athletes."

The NCAA also confirmed that he "arranged employment beginning in 2012 for the parents of a then football student-athlete and paid the father $180,000 during 2012-17 for a no-show job,” the report continued.

LSU Men’s basketball was also investigated for improper payments.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The university said in a statement to 247Sports that they have been working with the NCAA on their findings and have informed them of their self-imposed penalties.

"We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”