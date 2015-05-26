Ocean Course to host PGA Championship for 2nd time in 2021

The PGA Championship is returning to the Ocean Course in 2021, three decades after the seaside layout made its debut at the 1991 Ryder Cup.

It's the second time Pete Dye's course has hosted golf's final major, the previous event coming in 2012 when world No. 1 Rory McIlroy went on to an eight-shot victory here.

The course was commissioned specifically for the Ryder Cup, nicknamed the "War at the Shore" where Bernhard Langer's missed par putt lifted the United States team to victory.

But the course's difficulty and harsh seaside winds kept major events away from the barrier island for the next few years. After some alterations by Dye through the years, the PGA of America brought its signature event to the Ocean Course three years ago.