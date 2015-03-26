Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Oakland RB McFadden ruled out

By | Sports Network

Alameda, CA – Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a foot injury.

McFadden suffered the injury two weeks ago against Kansas City. Despite a bye week to recover, McFadden was unable to practice this week.

He has rushed for 614 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

Cornerback Chimdi Chekwa (hamstring), safety Michael Huff (ankle), kicker Sebastian Janikowski (hamstring) and linebacker Rolando McClain (ankle) are listed as questionable.