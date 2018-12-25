Oakland Raiders' Dwayne Harris returns punt 99 yards for touchdown

The Oakland Raiders got off to a hot start Monday night in their 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

After the Broncos failed to pick up a first down early in the first quarter, Colby Wadman was forced to punt the ball away. It looked like the punt was going to pin the Raiders back onto their own 1- or 2-yard line, but returned Dwayne Harris had a different idea.

Harris made a gutsy play and scooped the ball up and ran with it. He took the ball up the right sideline and went into the end zone untouched for the 99-yard touchdown.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Harris ran a total of 157 yards on the touchdown return. It’s the longest distance recorded by any ball carrier over the last three seasons, ESPN reported.

Harris is in his first season with the Raiders. He now has four career punt-return touchdowns. His longest punt return before Monday was 86 yards.