NYC mayor officially exempts athletes, performers from COVID vax mandate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially exempted athletes and performers from the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate on Thursday.

In the sports world, the vaccination mandate affected the New York City sports teams. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was among those and had been defiant against getting the jab since the start of the 2021-22 season. The mandate would have blocked some New York Yankees and New York Mets baseball players from taking the field to start the season too.

"I’m going to make some tough choices. People are not going to agree with some of them," Adams said. "I must move this city forward."

Adams made the announcement at Citi Field along side Mets general manager Sandy Alderson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.