Nuggets, Sixers tussle in Philly

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Denver Nuggets begin a three-game eastern road trip Tuesday night with their one stop this season at the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nuggets have lost two straight and are just 1-9 in their last 10. Denver is 1-4 in its previous five on the road and it will visit Boston and Detroit on this trek.

Last time out, the Nuggets were demolished at home by the Charlotte Hornets, 104-86, Saturday night.

Danilo Gallinari had 15 points to lead the Nuggets. J.J. Hickson chipped in 12 off the bench and Wilson Chandler and Ty Lawson both finished with 10 in the losing effort.

"We're not very good right now," Denver head coach Brian Shaw said. "It's not acceptable."

Denver's last lead was 13-12 but it was followed by an 18-2 run to end the quarter that gave the Hornets the lead for good. The lead reached 32 by halftime and was as high as 36 in the third quarter on a Michael Kidd- Gilchrist free throw with 9:45 remaining.

The Nuggets only managed to get it under 20 down the stretch.

Denver shot 35.9 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from long range.

The Sixers have also lost two straight, although their setbacks both came on the road and were excusable losses. They fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Cleveland won its 11th straight, 97-84.

The Sixers fought valiantly in the loss to Atlanta and did the same against the Cavs.

Philadelphia nearly rallied from 21 down in the Hawks loss before ultimately coming up short, and the Sixers saw another comeback thwarted Monday in their seventh straight road loss. Jerami Grant and Robert Covington led the way with 18 points apiece.

Philadelphia trailed by as many as 20 in the third quarter but went on an 11-0 run spanning the third and fourth frames to pull within 69-67. Tristan Thompson stopped the surge with an alley-oop from LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving followed with two 3-pointers to push the margin back to double digits.

There was no quit, though, in the Sixers, who answered with seven straight points before Covington drained a pair of 3-pointers and converted a three- point play to keep pace with Irving and James.

"We have confidence to stay with it and get back in games," said Covington.

The Cavs ultimately put the game away.

Michael Carter-Williams didn't play the fourth quarter with an injured shin and he's unsure of his status for Tuesday.

"I am not sure," Carter-Williams said. "My goal is to feel better than today."

The two teams have split the last six meetings, but Denver is 4-2 in its last six in Philadelphia.