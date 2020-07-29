Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr: Coronavirus pandemic being used for 'bigger agenda,' 'population control'

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. made questionable comments about the coronavirus pandemic and the guidelines about wearing masks to prevent the spread of the illness on Tuesday.

Porter, who is expected to be one of the key players for the Nuggets during the NBA’s restarted schedule which begins Thursday, said in a Snapchat Q&A that the virus was being used to “control” the population and that the fear of the virus is “overblown” despite 661,000 people dying across the globe.

ZION WILLIAMSON PRACTICING, COULD PLAY IN PELICANS' OPENER

According to USA Today, Porter was asked: “Bro, speak on this coronavirus being [overblown] to scare people into being controlled, [I know] you know about all that.”

The 22-year-old former Missouri University student-athlete replied: “That’s facts.”

NBA'S ADAM SILVER 'CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC' ABOUT SEASON'S RESTART, EXPECTS LIVE GAMES WILL BE BIGGER CHALLENGE

“Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled. You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that.

“It could get crazy, but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved.

“But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Porter’s vaccination remark, Missouri University requires new enrollees to comply with the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy or provide proof of being immune to mumps, measles, and rubella. The school says that students who don’t comply with the rule may not register for their second semester. Porter played three games for the Tigers in 2018 before suffering an injury. He then entered the NBA Draft and was later picked by the Nuggets.