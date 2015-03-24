Nuggets hang on to beat Clippers

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Nate Robinson had 20 points to lead seven Denver scorers in double figures and the Nuggets held on for a 109-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick both missed 3-pointers during a Clippers flurry in the final seconds after Blake Griffin missed a free throw on purpose with 12.6 ticks left.

Wilson Chandler added 16 points and Kenneth Faried scored 14 for the Nuggets, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in their last nine.

"Hopefully we can stay level, win a few games in a row," said Chandler.

Griffin had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Los Angeles, Jamal Crawford scored 20 off the bench and Chris Paul added 17 points and 15 assists.

Clippers players were whistled for five technical fouls, including four in the fourth quarter.

"Coaches and players get technicals for losing their composure," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "I don't know if we lost our composure today, but I'm pretty sure we did."

They are 2-3 since a nine-game winning streak.

They recovered from a 59-43 deficit at halftime by scoring the first 16 points of the third quarter to tie the game. Griffin and Matt Barnes had six points apiece in the flurry and DeAndre Jordan scored the other four.

Neither team led by double digits after that.

The Clippers carried a three-point advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets scored the next nine, then led by seven with 7 1/2 minutes remaining.

LA tied the score several times down the stretch before Denver took the lead for good on Danilo Gallinari's free throws with 3:04 remaining. That sparked an 8-0 run punctuated by 3-pointers from Chandler and Gallinari.

After Griffin missed the second of his two free throws at the end of the game, Crawford clanked his straightaway 3 off the rim and Redick also found metal near the sideline.

Game Notes

Barnes scored 16 and Jordan had 11 points and 14 rebounds for LA ... Timofey Mozgov scored 13 for Denver, Arron Afflalo had 12 points and Ty Lawson scored 10 with 14 assists. Gallinari also scored 10 in the win ... The Clippers host Milwaukee on Saturday ... The Nuggets finish a four-game homestand on Saturday against Indiana.