NSYNC's Lance Bass has three-word message for cameras searching for NFL's hottest couple

NSYNC member Lance Bass appeared to troll the cameras at SoFi Stadium Monday night as he sat in his suite to watch the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys.

SoFi Stadium showed off some of the celebrities in attendance for the game. As the cameras panned Bass, he had a simple three-word message.

"Not Taylor Swift," his sign said.

Bass waved to the crowd as the cameras panned. LeBron James, Jimmie Johnson, LaDainian Tomlinson and Jay-Z were among the other big names in Inglewood, California.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has gotten hot and heavy over the last five days. Swift was in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs narrowly defeat the Denver Broncos. The two were then seen in New York City holding hands, and there were reports of things being taken to the next level.

The two have done everything except make their relationship Facebook official.

Swift's Eras Tour is less than a month from getting back on the road. Swift will be back in South America, starting Nov. 9-11 in Argentina and Nov. 17-26 in Brazil.

The Chiefs have an important matchup at home against the Chargers Sunday. They are back on the road against the Broncos at the end of the month. Kelce’s bye week comes after Nov. 5, and the Chiefs don’t play again until Nov. 20.

There’s definitely more to come between the couple being called "Tayvis" on social media.