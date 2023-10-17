Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NSYNC's Lance Bass has three-word message for cameras searching for NFL's hottest couple

Bass held up a sign at SoFi Stadium that said 'Not Taylor Swift'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NSYNC star Lance Bass held a sign at SoFi Stadium that said "Not Taylor Swift."

NSYNC member Lance Bass appeared to troll the cameras at SoFi Stadium Monday night as he sat in his suite to watch the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys.

SoFi Stadium showed off some of the celebrities in attendance for the game. As the cameras panned Bass, he had a simple three-word message.

"Not Taylor Swift," his sign said.

Lance Bass in Nevada

Lance Bass attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Bass waved to the crowd as the cameras panned. LeBron James, Jimmie Johnson, LaDainian Tomlinson and Jay-Z were among the other big names in Inglewood, California.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has gotten hot and heavy over the last five days. Swift was in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs narrowly defeat the Denver Broncos. The two were then seen in New York City holding hands, and there were reports of things being taken to the next level. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving an SNL after-party Oct. 15, 2023, in New York, N.Y. (MEGA/GC Images)

The two have done everything except make their relationship Facebook official.

Swift's Eras Tour is less than a month from getting back on the road. Swift will be back in South America, starting Nov. 9-11 in Argentina and Nov. 17-26 in Brazil.

The Chiefs have an important matchup at home against the Chargers Sunday. They are back on the road against the Broncos at the end of the month. Kelce’s bye week comes after Nov. 5, and the Chiefs don’t play again until Nov. 20.

Travis Kelce looks up

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs before kickoff against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There’s definitely more to come between the couple being called "Tayvis" on social media

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.