Novak Djokovic hopes for farewell match like Roger Federer, surrounded by 'biggest rivals and competitors'

Roger Federer’s final career match at the 2022 Laver Cup drew deep emotions from the tennis community as well as some of his fiercest competitors, and it's something Novak Djokovic hopes he too gets experience whenever that fateful day comes.

"It was just a very touching, very emotional moment," Djokovic said Tuesday ahead of an ATP event in Tel Aviv, via Reuters.

"Seeing his kids and his family, it got me emotional as well. I also must say I was thinking about how it would look for me when I say goodbye to tennis."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion bid a tearful farewell to the tennis world last week when he and Rafael Nadal paired up one last time for a double’s match in London.

"It's been a perfect journey," Federer said after the 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 loss. "I would do it all over again."

Despite the loss, the crowd roared for Federer, whose eyes filled with tears. Soon, his teammates would share the same emotions. His parents, wife and their four children joined him on court as members of both teams joined together to hoist Federer up in the air.

"There is definitely one thing that I will wish to have, other than, of course, my family and the close people in my life, I would love to have my biggest rivals and competitors there. Because it added something more special, added more importance to that moment," Djokovic added .

Federer announced his retirement earlier this month, citing a number of injuries that have hampered the last few years of his career.

Federer ended his tennis journey with 20 Grand Slam wins and 103 career titles.

