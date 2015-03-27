Novak Djokovic eliminates Gael Monfils to reach US Open semifinals for 4th consecutive year

Third-seeded Novak Djokovic beat No. 17 Gael Monfils 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

With swirling wind topping 20 mph in Arthur Ashe Stadium, 2008 Australian Open champion Djokovic was the more aggressive player, and he won the point on 40 of 59 trips to the net.

Monfils showed off his speed and athleticism, sliding across the hard court as though it were made of clay. But he also tried to get too fancy on one point, jumping and bringing his racket around his body and through his legs, when a regular swing would have sufficed. His attempt at a trick shot landed in the net.

Djokovic was the 2007 U.S. Open runner-up and exited in the semifinals in 2008-09 — losing all three times to Roger Federer.