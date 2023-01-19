Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey to step away at season's end

Notre Dame's all-time winningest men's basketball coach will step away from the program at the end of the season.

Mike Brey and the university made the announcement on Thursday. Brey is in his 23rd year with the school.

Brey left the door open to a role with Notre Dame in the future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future," Brey said in a statement. "I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.

"From Fr. Malloy hiring me, to Fr. Jenkins’ guidance and [athletic director Jack Swarbrick's] friendship, I leave this place with immense gratitude to the university, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I look forward to working with Jack in any role that can help the Notre Dame family."

"That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game," Swarbrick said. "His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him.

"In that sense, he represents this university as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame athletics."

Brey owns a 481-269 record since taking over the program in 2000. He was the head coach at Delaware for five seasons before landing the Notre Dame job.

The Fighting Irish have made the NCAA tournament 13 times under Brey, reaching the Elite Eight in both 2015 and 2016.

The 2014-15 campaign was Brey's best, his team finishing 32-6, winning the ACC Tournament and earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tourney.

DAYTON BASKETBALL HEAD COACH DELIVERS EMOTIONAL PLEA AFTER PLAYERS RECEIVE ONLINE HATE: ‘IT SICKENS ME’

Last year's squad was eliminated in the second round with a loss to No. 3 Texas Tech. The 11th-seeded Fighting Irish beat Rutgers in a First Four game and then upset No. 6 Alabama in the first round.

Brey has had 16 seasons with at least 20 win but has made it to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen just three times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year's team is 9-10, 1-7 in conference play.