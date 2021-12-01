Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Published

Notre Dame expected to promote Marcus Freeman to head coach: reports

Notre Dame football is promoting from within

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Notre Dame football is promoting from within.

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN.

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach, according to multiple reports. Freeman, who came from Cincinnati following the 2020 college football season, will replace Brian Kelly, who was introduced as the new head coach at LSU on Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive line coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive line coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated reported that Freeman could be introduced as Notre Dame’s coach within the next week. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly told the team that he is staying at Notre Dame as well.

In 2021, Notre Dame has allowed an average of 18 points per game. The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings after finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record. The Fighting Irish have a chance to make the College Football Playoff if two teams above them lose on Saturday.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

If Notre Dame does indeed make the playoffs, it would be the first school ever to have its coach leave for another job during the same season it made the playoff.

