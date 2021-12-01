Notre Dame expected to promote Marcus Freeman to head coach: reports

Notre Dame football is promoting from within.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach, according to multiple reports . Freeman, who came from Cincinnati following the 2020 college football season, will replace Brian Kelly, who was introduced as the new head coach at LSU on Wednesday afternoon.

BRIAN KELLY'S FAREWELL TO NOTRE DAME LEAKS OUT IN VIRAL VIDEO

Sports Illustrated reported that Freeman could be introduced as Notre Dame’s coach within the next week. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly told the team that he is staying at Notre Dame as well.

In 2021, Notre Dame has allowed an average of 18 points per game. The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings after finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record. The Fighting Irish have a chance to make the College Football Playoff if two teams above them lose on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Notre Dame does indeed make the playoffs, it would be the first school ever to have its coach leave for another job during the same season it made the playoff.