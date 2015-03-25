Notre Dame linebacker Spond will no longer play because of undisclosed medical condition

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says linebacker Danny Spond told teammates Saturday that his football career is over with the 14th-ranked Fighting Irish.

Kelly wouldn't disclose the exact reason other than to say it was a medical condition. He says the senior from Littleton, Colo., planned to issue a statement next week.

Spond had a health scare last preseason when he was struck with a headache so severe doctors were concerned he may have had a stroke. He was diagnosed with a kind of migraine marked by debilitating pain. He was hospitalized four days and underwent rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

At practice Saturday, Spond was walking with a cane.

Kelly also said defensive lineman Tony Springmann injured his left knee and is expected to miss the opener against Temple.