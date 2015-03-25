Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame linebacker Spond will no longer play because of undisclosed medical condition

By | Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says linebacker Danny Spond told teammates Saturday that his football career is over with the 14th-ranked Fighting Irish.

Kelly wouldn't disclose the exact reason other than to say it was a medical condition. He says the senior from Littleton, Colo., planned to issue a statement next week.

Spond had a health scare last preseason when he was struck with a headache so severe doctors were concerned he may have had a stroke. He was diagnosed with a kind of migraine marked by debilitating pain. He was hospitalized four days and underwent rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

At practice Saturday, Spond was walking with a cane.

Kelly also said defensive lineman Tony Springmann injured his left knee and is expected to miss the opener against Temple.