Notre Dame CB KeiVarae Russell shows off insane vertical jump

Notre Dame cornerback KeiVarae Russell decided to enter the NFL Draft despite missing the end of the season with a stress fracture in his right leg.

If the 5-foot-11, 196-pounder can replicate this 51-inch vertical jump at the NFL combine, his decision to enter the draft will probably look pretty good.

The best vertical in last year's combine belonged to Georgia receiver Chris Conley, who posted a 45-inch jump.

Russell was a three-year starter at Notre Dame, though he missed the 2014 season because of an academic suspension.

He played 11 games last season and made 60 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

Russell had two interceptions, giving him five for his Notre Dame career.