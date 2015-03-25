Nothing new: Flyers open up training camp with questions at the goaltender spot

Steve Mason and Ray Emery each hope to become the No. 1 goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mason and Emery have one of the more intriguing battles of the preseason as they tangle for a spot that has been unkind to many a Flyer over the years. Of course, the two could end up in a tandem, as well.

For now, the first step came Thursday when the Flyers opened training camp under fifth-year coach Peter Laviolette.

Mason has the chance to prove he's more the goalie who was the NHL's rookie of the year in 2008-09 and not the one who posted a goals-against average of 3-plus each of the next three seasons.

Emery, who played for the Flyers in 2009-10, went 17-1 with a 1.94 goals-against average for the Stanley Cup-champion Blackhawks in 2013, but was not a key cog in their title run.