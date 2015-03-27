Northwestern State earns 72-66 victory

Devon Baker scored a career-high 28 points and Northwestern State used a 7-0 run down the stretch to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-66 on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 63 and 4 minutes remaining, the Demons (14-10, 6-3 Southland) started their game-clinching run with a free throw from James Hulbin, who added a basket at the 2:57 mark for a 66-63 lead. Baker made two trips to the free-throw line in the final minute, making all four attempts to give the Demons a 70-63 lead with 25 seconds left.

Baker made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.

Demond Watt had 18 points and nine rebounds while Horace Bond had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Islanders (8-15, 3-6). Justin Reynolds added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Northwestern State's William Mosely, who leads all Division I shot blockers with 4.7 per game, added five more to his total. He also had 13 rebounds and four points. Will Pratt added 16 points for the Demons.