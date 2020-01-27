Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Dakota State Bison
Published

North Dakota State football team to return to White House

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The North Dakota State football team will be returning to the White House for a second year in a row after winning another FCS national championship.

Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted over the weekend that President Donald Trump invited the team for a return visit after their perfect 16-0 season.

The Bison are the FCS national champion for a record eighth time after defeating James Madison 28-20 to close out the season earlier this month in Texas. It's the team's third straight national championship.

Cramer says details of the visit are still being worked out.