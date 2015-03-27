North Carolina rallies past Virginia

Tyler Zeller scored 20 points, 51, on Saturday.

John Henson contributed a double-double with 15 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels (25-4, 12-2 ACC), who have won five straight and 10 of 11. Harrison Barnes added seven points and 10 boards.

Jontel Evans paced Virginia with 13 points. Joe Harris had 12 and Sammy Zeglinski netted 11 for the Cavaliers (21-7, 8-6), who had won their previous two.

Virginia utilized strong three-pointer shooting as it led from the 4:41 mark of the first half until 11:09 to play in the second, but went cold from beyond the arc down the stretch, missing its final 11 attempts.