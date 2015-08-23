Nola pitches 8 innings to help Phillies beat Marlins 2-0

MIAMI (AP) Rookie Aaron Nola pitched a career-high eight innings Sunday and allowed only one runner to advance beyond first base, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 to tighten the race for next year's top draft pick.

By winning the final three games in the four-game series, the Phillies moved into a tie with Miami for the worst record in the majors (50-74). Philadelphia is 21-12 since the All-Star break.

Nola (4-1) allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six while throwing a career-high 100 pitches. The Phillies' 2014 first-round draft choice lowered his ERA to 3.59 and improved to 4-0 in his past six starts.

Nola, who has benefited from excellent run support since he joined the Phils, this time made do with only a little help. Catcher Cameron Rupp hit his fifth home run and threw out two runners trying to steal. Aaron Altherr drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.

Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 13 chances, completing the Phillies' fifth shutout this year.

Marlins rookie Adam Conley (1-1) allowed one run while pitching a career-high six innings. He walked four, but the Phillies went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position against him.

Miami's Dee Gordon, who came into the game leading the majors in batting and hits, went 1 for 4 to drop his average to .335.

UP NEXT

The Phillies open a four-game series at home Monday against the Mets, with LHP Adam Morgan (4-4, 3.92) scheduled to face RHP Jacob deGrom (12-6, 1.98).

RHP Tom Koehler (8-11, 4.02) is scheduled to start Monday for the Marlins when they open a four-game series at home against Pittsburgh and LHP J.A. Happ (1-1, 2.87). The Pirates swept an earlier three-game set between the two teams.