Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Noah Lyles says he doesn't know who NFL superstar Tyreek Hill is amid debate over who's faster

Hill previously mocked Lyles for finishing third in the 200-meter final while he had COVID

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Is Tyreek Hill better than Patrick Mahomes? | First Things First Video

Is Tyreek Hill better than Patrick Mahomes? | First Things First

Tyreek Hill said he’s ‘him’ regarding being compared to Patrick Mahomes. Nick Wright discusses whether the two athletes are comparable,

Noah Lyles hasn't let his COVID-induced disappointment at the Paris Olympics bruise his ego too badly. 

Lyles responded to remarks made by Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill, claiming not to know who Hill is Friday. The only identification Lyles had to offer was Hill's nickname, "Cheetah." 

"What's the Cheetah guy from football, what's his name? I can't remember his name," Lyles said, before turning and asking someone else, "What's the football player who thinks he's fast name?" 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill, recently named the best player in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2024, initially spoke out against Lyles for his bronze medal performance in the men's 200-meter dash in Paris the day after Lyles tested positive for COVID-19.

Noah Lyles running

Noah Lyles of the U.S. competes during the men's 100-meter semifinal on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. Then he want to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish," Hill said. 

Hill even went so far as to say he would beat Lyles in a race. 

Noah Lyles reacts

Bronze medalist Noah Lyles of the United States reacts after competing in the men's 200-meter final on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris.  (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

"I would beat Noah Lyles," Hill said. "I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. When I beat him, I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business."

Hill is arguably the fastest player in the NFL and, like Lyles, is a former track star. Hill achieved the league's top speed of 23.34 mph in the 2016 season. That same year, he competed in the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships and recorded a time of 6.70 in the 60-meter run.

Tyreek Hill vs Chiefs

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a wild-card playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Lyles still may be the favorite if they were to face off. 

Hill’s personal best time for 100 meters came in high school when he did it in 10.19 seconds. Lyles, in the one event he did win an Olympic gold medal, clocked a 9.784 in the men's 100-meter final in Paris. He became the first American to win the event at the Olympics since Justin Gatlin did so in 2004.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.