No Worries: Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden says no need to press "panic button" after loss

Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden isn't discouraged despite a rough performance by Cleveland's offense in an exhibition loss at Indianapolis.

The Browns lost 27-6, but Weeden, who looked so good in the team's first two preseason games, said Monday that there's no "reason to push the panic button like a lot of people want to."

Weeden failed to lead the Browns to points on any of their first seven possessions, and Cleveland coach Rob Chudzinski left his offensive starters in for an extra series in the third quarter to get a field goal.

Weeden credited the Colts' defense and said the Browns' mistakes are "fixable." He also said the humbling loss could be "a little slap in the face to say 'listen, you've got to continue to grind.'"

The Browns play their final exhibition on Thursday at Chicago.

___

