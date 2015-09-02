No immediate relief in sight as struggles continue for Mets' Parnell

The New York Mets were hopeful that a brief demotion to the minor leagues would help reliever Bobby Parnell get back on track.

That didn't turn out to be the case for Parnell on Tuesday night in his first appearance since the team gave him the choice of a stint at Triple-A Las Vegas or getting designated for assignment.

Parnell's ongoing troubles continued in his return from Tommy John surgery as he failed to retire any of the three batters he faced, issuing back-to-back walks before compounding his problems with a throwing error. He was charged with three runs in a 14-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Things aren't going my way right now," said Parnell, who registered 22 saves in 2013 before undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. "It's not where I want to be."

Since returning to the Mets in mid-June following 14 months on the shelf, Parnell has more walks (14) than strikeouts (10) in 19 1/3 innings. His ERA ballooned to 6.52 after giving up nine runs over his last three appearances.

"It's been a long two years," Parnell said.

