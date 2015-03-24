No. 9 Penn State tops Northwestern

University Park, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Maggie Lucas scored 26 points, Ariel Edwards added 15 and the ninth-ranked Penn State Lady Lions bested the Northwestern Wildcats 82-73.

Tori Waldner finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Penn State (21-5, 12-2 Big Ten), who overcame shooting just 36.6 percent.

The Lady Lions, however, did have a 25-7 advantage in made free throws.

Maggie Lyon paced the Wildcats (14-12, 4-9) with 17 points. Lauren Douglas had 16 points, while Alex Cohen and Nia Coffey both scored 14.

Penn State has beaten Northwestern eight straight times.