Tianna Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 9 Maryland cruised to a 76-36 victory over Brown in the first round of the Terrapin Classic on Friday.

Alyssa Thomas added 16 points for the Terrapins (9-2), who have won five consecutive games. Katie Rutan had 11 points.

Maryland will play either the University of Maryland Eastern Shore or Hartford on Saturday.

Lauren Clarke ended with eight points for the Bears (3-6), who have lost four of five.