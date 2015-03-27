No. 9 Baylor losses again, 57-56 to Kansas St

Quincy Acy was sprawled on the floor after being knocked down while driving toward the basket. The whistle never blew.

There was no foul called on that play with 1:32 left, and No. 9 Baylor's only shot after that was Quincy Miller's game-ending miss surrounded by defenders in a 57-56 loss at home against Kansas State on Saturday.

"Yeah, I definitely got hit, but I guess the ref missed it," said Acy, who led Baylor with 14 points.

When asked if he got hit from behind, as it appeared, Acy responded, "Yeah, and in the front."

Baylor (22-5, 9-5 Big 12) lost for the third time in four games, unable to capitalize after Kansas State freshman guard Angel Rodriguez was called for traveling on an apparent breakaway layup with 13 seconds left. That came after Baylor guard Pierre Jackson's errant pass for a turnover.

After Rodriguez traveled, Jackson worked the ball up the court for Baylor and got it inside to Miller. Jordan Henriquez, who had put K-State (18-8, 7-7) ahead to stay on a dunk with 1:55 left, was credited with a blocked shot as time expired.

"Pierre all year long has created at the end," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "He found Miller, and Miller's usually efficient from down there. So it was a good pass, a good play, and normally you like your chances with the ball right there at the end of the game."

Before Saturday, the Bears' only losses had been against Big 12 co-leaders Missouri and Kansas. They have a quick turnaround, with a game Monday night at Texas.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 2:11 left that put the Bears up 56-55. But they didn't score again, and Kansas State went ahead to stay 16 seconds later on the dunk by Henriquez.

Brady Heslip added 13 points for Baylor while Miller had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Rodriguez had 15 points, six steals and four steals this time against Baylor.

Rodriguez was coming off a game with seven turnovers and no points in a loss to No. 4 Kansas. And in a home game against Baylor last month, he had two turnovers in a 13-second span late that led to consecutive fastbreak baskets by the Bears that put them ahead to stay.

"Of course, (I) needed to bounce back after that game," Rodriguez said. "Focused and ready to play. ... Always try to stay positive."

Jackson drove around Rodriguez to open Saturday's game with a layup, and Rodriguez then had two of his four turnovers in the opening minute.

But with 5½ minutes left after missing a shot that was rebounded by Miller, Rodriguez reached around and tied up the ball. He got credit for a steal with the possession arrow pointing to Kansas State.

Rodriguez then had an assist on a lob pass to Henriquez, who grabbed the ball in the air between defenders and flipped it in while being fouled. Henriquez added the free throw to put the Wildcats ahead 52-51, and the only time they trailed after that were those few seconds after Jackson's late 3.

Rodney McGruder also had 15 points for the Wildcats, who had lost their previous two games and play Tuesday at No. 3 Missouri.

Kansas State didn't lead until Rodriguez had a layup and two assists in a 7-0 spurt in a 65-second span by the Wildcats late in the first half. The Wildcats pushed ahead 32-28 by halftime after Jamar Samuels hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Bears opened the second half with Heslip making three 3-pointers in the first 2:32 of the second half — the Bears had none in the first half — to go up 39-35.

Kansas State regained the lead when Acy inadvertently knocked the ball in while he and Samuels were going for a rebound. That put the Wildcats up 41-40 with 14 minutes left and was among 12 lead changes after halftime.

"We needed to be able to build a lead and sustain it," Heslip said. "In the first half, we were up (nine) on them, and they came back. And then in the second half, we went up to start the half and then they hit some big shots."