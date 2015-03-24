No. 8 Notre Dame looks at ways to replace defensive leader Schmidt vs. No. 11 Arizona State

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish are experimenting with ways to replace the leadership of middle linebacker Joe Schmidt.

The senior fractured and dislocated left ankle in a 49-39 victory over Navy on Saturday. He had been in charge making sure the Irish were in the right defense and lined up correctly.

Kelly says he isn't sure who will be taking over those duties with freshman Nyles Morgan taking Schmidt's spot and two sophomores filling the other two linebacker slots.

The loss of Schmidt couldn't come at a more inopportune time. The Irish (7-1) have given up 30 or more points for three straight games and are facing No. 11 Arizona State (7-1), which is averaging 483 yards a game in total offense.