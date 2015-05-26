No. 7 Wichita State holds off Bradley

Peoria, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Ron Baker scored 14 points and No. 16 Wichita State held off Bradley for a narrow 62-59 victory on Wednesday.

Baker shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, Tekele Cotton had 10 points and seven rebounds and Darius Carter also finished with 10 for the Shockers (20-3, 10-1 MVC), who bounced back from a 70-54 loss to UNI on Saturday.

Tramique Sutherland finished with a game-high 18 points and Auston Barnes supplied 13 points and 10 boards for the Braves, (7-17, 2-9), who have dropped eight of their past nine games.

Early in the second half, Bradley cut its deficit to seven with an 8-0 run. Sutherland and Omari Grier each drained a trey around a pair of free throws less than four minutes into the frame.

Barnes' jumper a minute later made it a 39-34 game, but Baker hit a pair of 3- pointers as Wichita State ran its lead back up to 50-36 with a quick 11-2 spurt.

Back-to-back baskets from Sutherland and Barnes' dunk got the Braves within six points with under four minutes to play. Donte Thomas and Sutherland each made a pair of free throws around Josh Cunningham's dunk to make it a 59-57 game with 42 seconds left.

After Baker split a pair of free throws, Sutherland knocked made both at the other end for a one-point game with five seconds remaining.

VanVleet made two free throws and Evan Wessel stole the ball off Thomas with a second left to seal the win.

Carter hit consecutive jumpers as the Shockers jumped out to an 8-2 lead.

Cotton netted the final five points of a 10-0 burst and his pair of free throws made it a 33-16 with 4:11 left in the first half. Wichita State led 35-22 at halftime.

Game Notes

Bradley has lost 13 straight games against nationally-ranked opponents, last winning against UNI on Feb. 13, 2010 ... The Shockers won their 11th straight game against the Braves and completed their fifth straight season sweep of them ... Wichita State shot 47.6 percent from the field compared to Bradley's 35.7 percent.