No. 6 Miami clinches ACC title outright on 3rd try by beating Clemson 62-49

Down to its third try and last chance, Miami came through.

Kenny Kadji scored a season-high 23 points to help the sixth-ranked Hurricanes win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship outright by beating Clemson 62-49 on Saturday.

Kadji also grabbed 12 rebounds and Miami (24-6, 15-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) clinched its first outright men's basketball league title after being foiled in consecutive losses to Duke and Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes tied the school record for victories set in 2001-02, when they went 24-8, and improved to 14-1 at home in their regular-season finale.

The league championship is the second for the Hurricanes, who shared the Big East Conference title in 2000.

Clemson (13-17, 5-13) has lost six consecutive games and nine of its past 10.