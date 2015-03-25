No. 5 Kentucky holds off LSU

Azia Bishop recorded 17 points and five rebounds off the bench as No. 5 Kentucky beat LSU, 73-60, on Sunday.

Samarie Walker had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while A'dia Mathies scored 15 points for the Wildcats (19-2, 7-1 SEC), who bounced back from a loss to No. 18 South Carolina on Thursday.

Theresa Plaisance registered 19 points and eight rebounds and Adrienne Webb added 18 points for the Lady Tigers (12-8, 3-4), who have lost four of their last six games.

After the teams traded blows for much of the first half, Kentucky finally distanced itself late in the frame. With 26 seconds left in the first half and the game tied at 26, Bishop buried a 3-pointer, and then added a tip-in with 11 seconds left to send the Wildcats into the break with a 31-26 edge.

Kentucky maintained its advantage throughout the second half, as the Wildcats shot an efficient 50 percent from the field, while limiting LSU to 30.8 percent from the floor, including 1-for-8 from three-point range to hang on for the victory.