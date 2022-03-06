No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Third-ranked North Carolina State completed its chase to a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship Sunday, ending Miami's upset-filled run in a 60-47 victory.

Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds despite exiting the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent left-ankle injury for the top-seeded Wolfpack (29-3).

N.C. State shot just 35% but took control with a 17-4 run with Miami's offense unable to much of anything, a burst that stretched an eight-point margin to 54-33 on consecutive 3-pointers by Diamond Johnson to end the third quarter and start the fourth.

N.C. State kept that margin at double figures the rest of the way, never letting Miami repeat its improbable quarterfinal comeback win against No. 4 Louisville.

The Wolfpack hadn't won an ACC Tournament title since 1991 before this three-year reign. Wes Moore's club paired that with the program clinching its first ACC regular-season championship since 1990, the latest milestones for a veteran team with aspirations of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, too.

While the Wolfpack pushed to an expected finals appearance, the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (20-12) were the surprise of the weekend. They were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to win the ACC Tournament or to win four games in four days for a title, a run that had already included the wild rally from 15 down in the final 5:44 to beat the Cardinals and a semifinal win against No. 20 Notre Dame.

But Miami's offense struggled all day, with the Hurricanes shooting just 32% and 3 for 19 from 3-point range. That included a 7-minute scoreless drought in the third quarter as the Wolfpack began to pull away.

Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes, but no other player reached double figures.