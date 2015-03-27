No. 3 Kansas cruises over Texas Tech

Thomas Robinson scored 16 points and No. 4 50 win over Texas Tech.

Travis Releford added 12 points, Conner Teahan had 11 and Kevin Young scored 10 for the Jayhawks (22-5, 12-2 Big 12).

Kansas remained tied for first place in the Big 12 with No. 3 Missouri, which beat Texas A&M earlier in the day.

Javarez Willis scored a game-high 17 points to lead Texas Tech (8-18, 1-13) and Jordan Tolbert had 12. The Red Raiders have lost two straight since their only conference win February 11 versus Oklahoma.

Kansas shot nearly 58 percent in the first half, building a 44-22 lead that was never threatened.