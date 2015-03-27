No. 19 Missouri whips Oklahoma 84-61

No. 19 Missouri overwhelmed Oklahoma with its bench, getting 16 points from Michael Dixon and 11 from Justin Safford in an 84-61 victory on Saturday.

Marcus Denmon, Missouri's leading scorer with a 16.5 point average, was struck in the face under the Oklahoma basket with just under 18 minutes remaining and did not return, finishing with nine points. He was treated on the bench for several minutes before leaving the court.

The Tigers (19-6, 5-5 Big 12) romped without needing much from Kim English, either. English, restored to the lineup after a two-game absence, was scoreless for 33 minutes, finished with six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Ricardo Ratliffe had 13 points for Missouri and Laurence Bowers had eight points and nine rebounds.

Missouri is 15-0 at home and has led by at least 15 points in the last 10 games, this time shaking off a spanking at No. 2 Kansas on Monday. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road in the conference.

Cameron Clark had 16 points and Tyler Neal had 14 for Oklahoma (12-12, 4-6), which is 1-10 on the road has a freshman and three sophomores starting. Cade Davis, the Sooners' lone senior and second-leading scorer with a 12.6 average, was scoreless in the first half and finished with five points.

Oklahoma hit three of its first four shots from 3-point range, but finished 5 for 17.

Missouri's bench outscored Oklahoma's reserves 42-16, all but two of the Sooners' points from Neal.

Freshman subs Ricky Kreklow and Steve Moore combed for the first nine points of a 14-0 run that put the Tigers up 25-18 with just under 6 minutes to go in the half.

Kreklow, who totaled three points in the first nine Big 12 games, had the first five points in the run including his first 3-pointer in conference play — although it was off the glass.