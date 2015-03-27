No. 18 UNLV hammers Northern Arizona

Anthony Bennett posted 22 points and seven rebounds to help No. 18 UNLV take a 92-54 win over Northern Arizona as part of the Global Sports Classic.

Bryce Dejean-Jones had 15 points while Anthony Marshall and Katin Reinhardt each added 14 points for the Rebels (1-0), who won 26 games last year and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Colorado.

"This is a group that will play with a chip on its shoulders," UNLV coach Dave Rice said. "I was pleased with the improvement from our exhibition game."

DeWayne Russell had 16 points, Gabe Rogers gave 13 and Michael Dunn donated 11 for the Lumberjacks (0-2), who dropped their opener to Oregon on Saturday.

"We knew the worst thing in the world for us was the way the Dixie State game went for them," Northern Arizona coach Jack Murphy said. "I knew they would come out and put a wall on us and that's what they did."

UNLV led the game from start to finish as the team scored the first eight points of the game and held an 11-point lead on a Dejean-Jones 3-pointer with under 12 minutes to play in the first half.

Northern Arizona cut it to six on a Dunn 3-pointer that made it 29-23 with just under five minutes to play, but didn't score the rest of the half as the Rebels posted 16 straight points for a 45-23 lead after 20 minutes.

A 3-pointer from Reinhardt followed by a Justin Hawkins layup saw UNLV make it a 27-point game and the Rebels continued to pull away.

Game Notes

UNLV hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday ... The Rebels shots 50 percent while Northern Arizona made just 25 percent ... UNLV pulled down 51 rebounds while the Lumberjacks had just 29.