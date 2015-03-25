No. 15 Purdue women 4-0 in OT in Big Ten play after 67-62 win over No. 25 Michigan State

Drey Mingo had 22 points and 10 rebounds and No. 15 Purdue defeated No. 25 Michigan State 67-62 in overtime on Sunday.

It's the fourth overtime win for the Boilermakers without a loss in Big Ten play. KK Houser scored 16 points and also had 10 rebounds for Purdue (17-3, 6-1). Taylor Manuel scored 12 points.

Kiana Johnson led Michigan State (16-4, 4-3) with 19 points. Becca Mills scored 11 points and Jasmine Thomas scored 10 for the Spartans.

In overtime, Purdue held Michigan State to three points. The Spartans made just 1 of 11 shots in the extra period.

Mingo's basket with 31 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 59. Her layup 50 seconds into overtime gave the Boilermakers the lead for good.

Neither team led by more than eight points in a game that had nine ties and seven lead changes.