No 15 Georgetown women edge Syracuse 65-62

Sugar Rodgers scored 21 points, including a three-point play in the game's last minute, as No. 15 Georgetown used a 5-0 run in the final 39 seconds to sink Syracuse 65-62 on Saturday.

The Orange held the lead for most of the second half, going up 62-60 on Iasia Hemingway's jumper with 1:03 to play. But after a Georgetown (22-6, 11-4 Big East) timeout, Rodgers, the Big East's leading scorer coming in at 19.3 per game, was fouled on the game-tying basket and sank the foul shot for a one-point lead.

After Syracuse's Rachel Coffey missed her attempt at a go-ahead 3, the Orange fouled and Morgan Williams stepped to the line and sank both of her shots for Georgetown's final margin with 11 seconds left. Syracuse got a last-second 3-point attempt off but it wouldn't fall.

Hemingway finished with 20 points to pace Syracuse (17-12, 6-9).